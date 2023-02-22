Interview with OTS Secretary General Omuraliev: 1,703 Officers Save 75 in Earthquake Response

In this interview, we speak with Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, about the recent earthquake response efforts of the OTS nations. With 1,703 search and rescue officers deployed, 75 survivors were rescued and significant humanitarian aid and financial assistance were provided. Watch this video to learn more about the inspiring work being done by the OTS nations during times of crisis. #TurkiyeQuakes #TurkicStates