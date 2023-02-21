What does it take to recover from an earthquake?

Türkiye was hit by two massive quakes only two weeks ago, leaving countless traumatised survivors in its wake. But around the world, other earthquake survivors have spent years trying to rebuild. We will discuss with our guests where some of their efforts stand, both logistically and psychologically, after massive disasters levelled their lives. Guests: Daniele Coltellese Italian Earthquake Survivor Lorenzo Massucchielli Head of International Emergencies at Italian Red Cross Stefano Boeri Architect at Stefano Boeri Architetti