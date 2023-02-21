WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hundreds Injured After Two New Quakes Felt Across Türkiye and Syria
Two new earthquakes have hit southern Turkiye's Hatay province, reigniting the horrors millions felt on February 6, when a pair of quakes killed more than 41,000 people. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Monday evening, and was followed just minutes later by another 5.8 tremor. Several people have died, with eyewitnesses reporting damaged buildings collapsing. Just a few dozen kilometres away in Syria, the situtation was also grim, with monitoring groups saying several hundred had been injured. Having already suffered more than a decade of war, large parts of northern Syria saw renewed destruction with the February 6 earthquakes. The twin tremors, centered in Kahramanmaras, struck just 100km from the Syrian border. More than a thousand buildings in Jindris and the Afrin region were destroyed. In the immediate aftermath, aid supplies fell dangerously short, as international assistance found it hard to enter Syria's last opposition stronghold. What impact will this month's quakes have on the country's ongoing conflict, and has the quake created an opening for the opposition and the regime? Guests: Chris Doyle Middle East Analyst Merve Seren Yesiltas Associate Professor at Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University
February 21, 2023
