February 21, 2023
Blinken in Ankara after visiting disaster zone
A day after viewing the damage caused by the earthquakes in Turkiye, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Ankara to underline his support for the recovery effort. The US has already promised more aid and the Turkish Foreign Minister thanked him for it. But as our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports, other issues were also on the agenda.
