What does Türkiye need to learn from other countries that have fault lines?

Two new earthquakes hit Türkiye's Hatay province near the Syrian border, just two weeks after a pair of major earthquakes in the area occurred on February 6. Volkan Sevilgen is CTO and co-founder of catastrophe modelling company Temblor's scientific programming and technology development department. He unpacks what Türkiye needs to learn from countries such as Japan which are prone to earthquakes. #TurkiyeQuakes #Japan #California