Turkey announced the withdrawal from Istanbul Convention on early Saturday, according to a presidential decree.

"'The Council of Europe Convention on Violence Against Women and Prevention of Domestic Violence and Combatting With Them' has been terminated by the Republic of Turkey," said the official gazette issued by the presidency.

Ankara signed the convention in 2011 and was the first country to ratify it.

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun says the country continues to "struggle with determination for women to participate more in social, economic, political and cultural life. Women are not objects but subjects of life!"

Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zumrut Selcuk said on Twitter that women's rights are guaranteed in domestic legislation, especially in the constitution.

"Violence against women, above all, is a crime against humanity and a fight against this is a human rights issue. What really matters is the principles. In this direction, we will resolutely continue to fight against violence with the 'zero tolerance' principle today and tomorrow, as we did yesterday," Selcuk added.

Vice President Oktay said the country is determined to advance the dignity of women with Turkey's traditional and social spirit.

“For this noble cause, there is no need to seek the remedy outside or imitate others. The solution is in our traditions and in our core," Oktay said.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tapping on withdrawal from the accord said the existence or absence of international conventions "does not decrease or increase our responsibilities to prevent any form of crime."

"In the near future, everyone will realise the positive results of all the steps taken in the combat on domestic violence and violence against women," Soylu added.

Turkish central bank chief replaced

Another decree issued by the Turkish presidency said the central bank governor has been replaced.

Governor Nagci Agbal was appointed by President Erdogan in November. Professor Sahap Kavcioglu became the new chief of the central bank.

Agbal thanked President Erdogan on Twitter for deeming him suitable for the various jobs in the government, including as governor of the central bank.

Agbal was chief of the finance ministry between 2015 and 2018 while Kavcioglu was an MP in the governing AK Party from 2015 to 2018.