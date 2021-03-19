TÜRKİYE
Erdogan: Rockets from Syria landing in Turkey 'unacceptable'
No one was injured by the rockets, which caused no damage when they fell in Kilis province on Thursday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at delegation meeting with Milorad Dodik, president of the Presidential Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Council members in Ankara, Turkey on March 16, 2020. / AA
March 19, 2021

Turkey’s president has condemned an incident in which rockets fired from across the Syrian border landed in the southern Turkish province of Kilis.

“Of course the attack on Kilis province was unacceptable," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters following Friday prayers in the metropolis of Istanbul.

"In response to this [rocket attack], we've retaliated, are retaliating, and we will continue to do so," he added.

No one was injured by the rockets, which caused no damage when they fell in the province on Thursday.

READ MORE: Turkey marks grim 10-year anniversary of Syrian civil war

In early 2016, more than 70 rockets were fired into Kilis from across the Syrian border by Daesh terrorists, killing at least 21 people, but in the years since, the terrorist group was largely driven from the region by Turkish military operations.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

READ MORE: Syrian regime’s first lady ‘culpable’ in war crimes

READ MORE:Turkey's response to Russian attack in Syria safe-zone is a milestone

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
