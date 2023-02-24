February 24, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
What are the expectations of young Nigerians in the presidential elections
Nigerians will head to the polls on Saturday to decide who will be their next president. Africa's biggest election has 18 presidential candidates on the ballot, and a record 93-and-a-half million registered voters. David Hundeyin, visiting academic at the University of Cambridge's Center of African Studies explains. #Nigeria #Nigeriaelctions #PeterObi
