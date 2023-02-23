WORLD
2 MIN READ
Has Ukraine changed how wars are fought?
Russia thought it could take Kyiv in a matter of days, some Western analysts thought the same. But Ukraine is still standing. This conflict has had one foot in the past and one foot firmly in the future. There’s been First World War style massed artillery and infantry storming trenches on the one hand, but unmanned drones and ultra-modern missiles on the other. So has Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II changed how wars are fought? Guests: Roderic Lyne Former British Ambassador to Russia Iuliia Osmolovska Director of Kyiv office at GLOBSEC David DesRoches Former official in the US Department of Defense Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
February 23, 2023
