What is the psychological toll on earthquake volunteers?
Helping pull hundreds from the rubble and aiding the injured, thousands of local and foreign volunteers have rushed to assist millions affected by the earthquake. But what's the cost to these heroes? We look at the psychological toll it takes working in and witnessing one of the worst natural disasters of the century. Guests: Dilek Aygun Psychotherapist Ismail Alabdullah The White Helmets Volunteer Halit Karakaya West London Turkish Volunteers Spokesperson Mehmet Yuksel Founder and CEO of Missafir
What is the psychological toll on earthquake volunteers?
February 23, 2023
