Rescue workers race to locate survivors under ruined buildings

Nuran Kizilkan is President of the Yardım Konvoyu Association and Emergency Response Expert. She talked about the situation in the areas hit by the earthquake in Southern Türkiye and what is needed in this phase after the earthquake Nuran Kizilkan is an emergency response expert, she has been in emergency response operations since 1999, Marmara earthquake(s), Kashmir earthquake (2005), Van earthquake, Syria crisis (cross-border and refugee response), Kastamonu flood, Earthquakes in İzmir and Düzce, Ukranian crisis, Maras earthquakes are among the several humanitarian crisis and disasters that she has been involved in humaniatrian activities and emergency response operations. #TurkiyeQuakes