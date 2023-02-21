February 21, 2023
Biden makes surprise visit to Kiev, pledges $500M military aid
The US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kiev on Monday. He met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, went on a walkabout in the centre of the city and laid flowers in memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers. The New York Times says the top secret trip included a ten hour train journey for the American president. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
