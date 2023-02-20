WORLD
Earthquake survivors seeking shelter and support
As the devastating earthquakes hit Türkiye, the tireless search and rescue efforts gradually come to a close in all but two areas - Kahramanmaras and Hatay. The main focus now is caring for survivors, many of whom have had to leave their hometowns to find shelter and support elsewhere in the country. We first speak with Sevki Serkan Erdogan, who is hosting survivors of the earthquakes in his hotel, explaining how happy he is to be accommodating these special guests. Then we broaden our discussion with our other panellists on strategies for providing shelter to those affected by the earthquake. Guests: Sevki Serkan Erdogan Owner of the Barbarossa Hotel and Villa Didem Demircan Deputy Executive Director of Oxfam Confederation in Türkiye Bahia Zrikem Policy and Advocacy Manager at Norwegian Refugee Council Ubeyd Sakin Country Director at Human Appeal UK
February 20, 2023
