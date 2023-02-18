Ghanaian striker Christian Atsu found dead under rubble

As the death toll continues to rise in Turkiye, footballer Christian Atsu has been added to the list of casualties after being pulled-out of the rubble in Antakya. The 31-year-old was initially reported to have survived the earthquakes, but his agent confirmed the death of the Ghanaian on Saturday. Peter Franks has this tribute to the former Hatayspor striker.