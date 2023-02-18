February 18, 2023
WORLD
Man in Hatay rescued from rubble 278 hours after earthquake
This is now day 13 since two deadly earthquakes hit southern Turkiye and Syria - killing nearly 46,000 people. And still, survivors are being found under collapsed buildings in Turkiye. In Hatay province, a 45 year old man is the latest to be pulled from the rubble. Earlier, several people were found alive in Kahramanmaras. Sarah Morice has more.
