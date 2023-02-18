February 18, 2023
Three people found alive in Hatay after 296 hours under rubble
It's now been 12 days since two massive earthquakes hit southern Turkiye and Syria - killing 40,642 people here in Turkiye. And still, survivors are being found beneath collapsed buildings. In the last few hours, two people were rescued from underneath the rubble in Hatay province, after being trapped for 296 hours. Andrew Hopkins reports.
