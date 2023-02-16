February 16, 2023
29-year-old woman rescued after 258 hours under rubble
Despite a collective sigh of relief, these rescues are becoming fewer and fewer, and the operation is turning to one of recovery as the death toll in Turkiye and Syria rises to nearly 44,000. As aid continues to pour into the country, the NATO Secretary General flew into the region on Thursday to understand the scale of the disaster. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
