February 17, 2023
Bosnian volunteer rescue team rushes to help quake-hit Türkiye
“You know how much Turkish people helped us during the war?” Rescue workers from Bosnia and Herzegovina spoke to TRT World after flying to Türkiye’s Hatay to join relief efforts — without any hesitation or second thoughts — upon hearing news of the devastating earthquakes that struck Türkiye and Syria on February 6, killing over 43,000 people.
