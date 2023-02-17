February 17, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Moscow's Turkish community teams up with Turkish embassy to help quake victims
Multiple countries have been quick to provide humanitarian assistance to Türkiye following the devastating earthquakes. The country's Russian ambassador Mehmet Samsar says the Turkish community in Moscow has swiftly cooperated with the embassy to provide vital aid and assistance for the earthquake victims. ##TurkiyeQuakes
Moscow's Turkish community teams up with Turkish embassy to help quake victims
Explore