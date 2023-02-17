A man being dad only 5 hours ago from disaster was rescued from under the rubble after 261 hours

Mustafa Avci, a man rescued from rubble after 261 hours (nearly 11 days) in Hatay, meets his 12-day-old baby at the hospital he gets treated. His wife, 28-year-old Bilge Sahinkaya Avci gave birth to baby Almila Avci on February 5th, 23.50 (11.50 p.m.) nearly 5 hours before the devastating earthquakes, and managed to get out of the hospital safely as the building she rests in did not collapse.