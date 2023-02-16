February 16, 2023
WORLD
Death toll from quakes last week in Türkiye, Syria passes 41,000
Even as rescue operations turn to recovery, people are still being pulled from the rubble. Nine days after the disaster, two women were found in the Turkish town of Kahramanmaras. The rescues came as workers turned their attention to cleaning up cities devastated by the quakes. The death toll has now passed 41,000. Sarah Morice reports.
