World unites in solidarity to aid Türkiye after devastating earthquake

After years of providing substantial financial aid to various parts of the world, Türkiye finds itself in need of help in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake. As the nation mourns its losses and begins to rebuild, the global community is coming together to offer their support and assistance. Guests: Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut EU Ambassador to Türkiye Johannes Wimmer Austrian Ambassador to Türkiye Lee Won-Ik South Korean Ambassador to Türkiye