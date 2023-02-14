WORLD
Over 8,000 people rescued from the rubble in Türkiye
The death toll in Türkiye from last week's powerful earthquakes has risen to 35,418. The World Health Organization said the quakes were the worst natural disaster in the region in a hundred years. In neighbouring Syria the number of dead has risen to over five thousand. It's now more than a week after the earthquakes struck but rescuers say they're still hearing voices in the rubble, and are continuing to find survivors. Sarah Morice reports.
