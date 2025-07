Death toll in Türkiye exceeds 29,000 with over 80,000 injured

Sibel Kalaycıoğlu is Professor at the Department of Sociology at METU (Middle East Technical University) , and President of Sociological Association joined us from Ankara. Kalaycıoğlu talked about the social aspects of the earthquake and how this is likely to impact the communities in longer term. #TurkiyeQuakes