Suicide attack leaves several dead in Somali capital Mogadishu
At least 10 people were killed after a suicide bomber blew himself up at a tea shop in Mogadishu's Wadajir neighbourhood. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
FILE PHOTO: An ambulance carrying wounded from a suicide bombing attack at a military base arrives at the Madina Hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia June 15, 2021. / Reuters Archive
September 14, 2021

At least 10 people have been killed and several others wounded after a suicide bomber blew himself up at a tea shop in Mogadishu's Wadajir neighbourhood, said the police.

Dadir Hassan, a police officer in the capital Mogadishu, told Anadolu Agency over the phone that the suicide bomber targeted a busy tea shop near a major military base in Mogadishu.

"It is early to announce the actual number of people who were killed or wounded in the attack but so far we know that at least 10 people including soldiers were killed," Hassan said.

Several people, most of them civilians, were also wounded in the suicide bombing and they were rushed to hospitals for treatment, he said.

No immediate claim of responsibility

The police officer added that security forces from different agencies of the government rushed to the scene and investigations are currently underway.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the Tuesday evening suicide attack but the police blamed Al Shabab terrorists for being behind the attack.

Al Shabab, an al Qaeda affiliate, was behind a truck-bombing attack in October 2017 in Mogadishu that took some 600 lives, the worst attack in the nation's history.

SOURCE:AA
