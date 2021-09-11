WORLD
Drone attack targets northern Iraq's Erbil airport: officials
There were no immediate reports of casualties in an attack that security officials said was carried out by explosive-laden drones.
A view of Erbil International Airport in Erbil, Iraq, March 17, 2020. / Reuters
September 11, 2021

A drone attack has hit near US forces stationed at Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq, Iraq's Kurdish security officials said.

The internal security service for Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region, of which Erbil is the capital, initially said on Saturday three rockets had hit near the airport.

A second statement by the counter-terrorism force said the attack had been carried out by explosive-laden drones.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. The airport suffered no damage, according to its director, Ahmed Hochiar.

Witnesses said they heard at least six explosions in the area.

Airport hosting US troops

The airport in Erbil has come under attack several times in the past year, including by drones carrying explosives.

US officials blame previous attacks on Iran-aligned Shia Muslim militias which have vowed to fight until the remaining 2,500 US military personnel leave the country.

The US forces are leading an international military coalition whose mandate is to help Iraqi forces fight remnants of the terrorist Daesh group.

The coalition did not immediately comment on Saturday's incident.

