US to discuss next stage on Iran in Paris, Moscow talks
Washington is exploring ways to resume stalled nuclear talks with Iran.
This file photo taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility. Iran's southern Bushehr nuclear power plant has been temporarily shut down over a "technical fault" and will be reconnected to the grid and the issue will be resolved "in a few days", the country's atomic energy body said in a statement but did not elaborate further. ATTA KENARE / AFP
September 7, 2021

US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley will visit Moscow and Paris this week for talks with Russian and European officials on Iran's nuclear programme, the State Department said on Tuesday.

The talks will cover "Iran's nuclear program and the need to quickly reach and implement an understanding on a mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," the State Department said in a statement, referring to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

Former President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal, under which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear activities in return for the lifting of sanctions.

Tehran responded to the reimposition of US sanctions by violating many of the limits. Indirect talks on reviving the deal last took place on June 20.

"The focus of this trip is really on where we are in terms of Iran's nuclear programme and the JCPOA negotiations, which have been interrupted for the last 2-1/2 months," said a US official on condition of anonymity.

"We wanted to consult with various partners about the best pathway forward in light of the fact that we still don’t know when talks would resume and Iran's nuclear programme continues to advance."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
