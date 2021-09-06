WORLD
3 MIN READ
Uzbekistan lifts school headscarf ban after parents' appeals
The decision follows the amendment earlier this year of the country's law on freedom of conscience to allow women to wear the hijab in public places.
Uzbekistan lifts school headscarf ban after parents' appeals
Students of Tashkent Turkish School, Uzbekistan, take part in a science festival on May 30, 2019 / file photo. / AA
September 6, 2021

Uzbekistan will allow girls to wear headscarves in schools in a bid to ensure devout Muslim families send their daughters to school, the Central Asian country's Education Ministry said.

Islam is the dominant religion in Uzbekistan, but the government is staunchly secular and has retained tight control over the faith in the three decades of independence from the Soviet Union.

Education Minister Sherzod Shermatov said on Saturday the authorities "intend to allow national headscarves and skullcaps in white or light colours" in schools after "the appeals of many parents".

He said the move was necessary to ensure every child got a secular education.

Prototypes of the permitted headscarves presented by Shermatov suggested girls of school age would not be able to cover their chin.

Shermatov did not specify what age category the measures would affect.

READ MORE:Why can’t Central Asia “reunite” with the Muslim world?

Moves to relax other religious controls

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has relaxed some controls on state-sanctioned Islam since coming to power in the country in 2016 after the death of long-ruling autocrat Islam Karimov.

Earlier this year, Uzbekistan amended its law on freedom of conscience to allow women to wear the hijab in public places – though not in buildings housing state institutions such as schools.

Other bans reversed following Karimov's death include a prohibition on children attending mosques and a ban on using loudspeakers for the call to prayer.

The United States government in 2018 removed Uzbekistan's sanction-carrying designation as a "country of particular concern" for religious freedom and last year took it off a "special watch list" of religious freedom offenders.

READ MORE:Turkey and Uzbekistan agree to further strengthen bilateral relations

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Face to badge: The new tools 'holding police accountable' in Los Angeles
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us