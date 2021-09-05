TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey calls for immediate restoration of constitution in Guinea
Ankara expresses concern after the military seizes power in the west African country.
Turkey calls for immediate restoration of constitution in Guinea
Members of the Armed Forces of Guinea drive through the central neighbourhood of Kaloum in Conakry on September 5, 2021 after sustainable gunfire was heard. / AFP
September 5, 2021

Turkey on Sunday condemned a "coup attempt" in Guinea and the detention of the country's President Alpha Conde, saying it views recent developments with "deep concern."

"Turkey is against all attempts aiming to topple elected Governments by illegal means," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Guinean special forces staged a coup, dissolved the government and shut west African country's land and air borders. 

Ankara has called for restoration of the constitution and Conde's immediate release.

"Turkey will stand by the friendly and brotherly Republic of Guinea in this difficult and fragile period," the ministry added.

United Nations and African Union have also condemned the coup. 

READ MORE: Guinea army stages coup, detains President Conde

Turkey's relations with Guinea go back many years and are part of Ankara's effort to establish close diplomatic and economic ties with African countries. 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Guinea in 2016 - an official trip that helped increase volume of trade between the countries. 

In 2018, President Conde visited Turkey to attend OIC Extraordinary Summit. 

A year later, he participated in the opening ceremony of the Camlica Mosque and another OIC conference. 

READ MORE:How Turkey built ties with the African continent over 23 years

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Face to badge: The new tools 'holding police accountable' in Los Angeles
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us