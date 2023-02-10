UK launches appeal to help Türkiye, Syria quake victims

The UK's Disaster Emergency Committee has launched an appeal to help thousands of people affected by Monday's earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria. The funds raised will go towards medical aid, shelter, food and clean water. But the Turkish community in the UK is also working tirelessly, trying to send as much as they can to people back home. TRT World's Asli Atbas reports from London.