February 8, 2023
International rescue teams arrive in Türkiye with sniffer dogs and equipment
Hundreds of specialized rescuers from around the world, including Germany, the US, Spain, Japan and Azerbaijan, have arrived with sniffer dogs and special equipment to find people still alive under the rubble. Eric Fielding is a Geophysicist at California Institute of Technology, and joins us from Pasadena, California. #TurkiyeQuakes
