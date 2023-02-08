Türkiye's quake is one of the largest inland earthquakes in the world

Michel Bruneau SUNY Distinguished Professor and author of The Blessings of Disaster says this is going to be the time for the community to assess what really happened, post-mortem of the event. He also said when you have a building 40 years old, there is no real mandate you can impose on people to force them to retrofit their structures. #TurkiyeQuakes