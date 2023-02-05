WORLD
1 MIN READ
The Chinese spy balloon: China's threat to US security and key allies
US defense officials say Balloon debris spread over 11km. Former Deputy Assistant Secretary at the US Department of Homeland Security Thomas Warrick said the balloon for the Chinese are going to serve as a five-day reminder of the threat that China poses to security not just to the United States but for the key US allies in the region, countries that the US has close defense relationship with. On the other side, The United States now gets to study Chinese technology.
The Chinese spy balloon: China's threat to US security and key allies
February 5, 2023
