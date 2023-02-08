WORLD
Death toll in Türkiye rises to 9,057 after earthquakes
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been visiting disaster areas in his country hit by the powerful earthquakes which rocked both southern Türkiye and northern Syria. President Erdogan said it was not possible to prepare for disasters of such magnitude but promised financial help, reconstruction and asked for national unity. Latest figures show that 9,057 have been killed in Turkiye, while 2,790 have died in Syria. Meanwhile, rescue teams and aid from dozens of countries continue to arrive to Turkiye as the search of survivors goes on. Sarah Morice reports. #TurkiyeQuakes #earthquakes
February 8, 2023
