Family reunited after being trapped under their house for hours

Search and rescue operations continue for a third day in Kahramanmaras, the epicentre of two major earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye. It's been more than 64 hours since the deadly quakes... No one is giving up hope of finding survivors… families’ reunions are happening every day. Zumrut Sonmez has one of their stories. #TurkiyeQuakes #survivors #earthquake