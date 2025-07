Major earthquakes hit southern Türkiye

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake has struck southern Türkiye and northwestern Syria, killing over a thousand people as multiple buildings collapsed. Crews, battling bad weather, are working frantically to pull people out from the debris. Guests: Durmus Aydin Secretary General of IHH Bahadir Aktug Seismologist Chris Elders Visiting Professor at School of Earth and Planetary Sciences