WORLD
2 MIN READ
Powerful 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Southern Türkiye
It's being called one of the most powerful earthquakes to have hit Türkiye in nearly a century. Felt by millions of people from as far away as Israel, the quake's epicentre was located in southern Türkiye. Dozens of aftershocks have followed. Major cities affected include Kahramanmaras, Adana, Malatya, Gaziantep and Diyarbakir, where thousands of buildings have been destroyed. Rescuers are also battling harsh weather conditions, as freezing temperatures make life difficult for survivors, too afraid to return home. Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, AFAD said the 7.7 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 am local time at a depth of 7 kilometers in the Pazarcik district. The initial quake was followed by powerful aftershocks, with several measuring over 6.0 in Gaziantep, a city of two million. The death toll for Türkiye and Syria stands at over 1,900 and is expected to climb in the coming days. International support is already pouring in, with several EU countries dispatching rescue teams to search for survivors. Guests: Kaan Saner Turkish Red Cresent Ali Pinar Seismologist at Bogazici University Tim Wright Professor at Leeds University
Powerful 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Southern Türkiye
February 6, 2023
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us