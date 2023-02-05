WORLD
US to provide longer-range missiles in latest aid package
Senior Pentagon Strategist Robert Maginnis, the author of 8 national security and foreign policy books, joined us to discuss how the Biden administration is providing Ukraine with a new longer-range bomb as part of the $2.2 billion aid package. He explained the technicality of the Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb and how it comprises a precision-guided 250-pound bomb strapped to a rocket motor and fired from a ground launcher. #US #pentagon #Ukraine'sbattleplans
US to provide longer-range missiles in latest aid package
February 5, 2023
