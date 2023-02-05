WORLD
1 MIN READ
Musharraf took control of Pakistan in a bloodless coup in 1999
Pakistan's former president, Pervez Musharraf, has died at the age of 79. He passed away in Dubai while getting treated for an illness at Dubai American Hospital. Musharraf was also a four-star general and head of the army, when he seized power in a bloodless coup, deposing Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and leading the country from 1999 to 2008. Imtiaz Gul is the Executive Director at the Center for Research and Security Studies, is talked about his life, why General Pervez Musharraf found it necessary to exile himself to Dubai in 2016, and how Musharraf will be remembered. #obit #PervezMusharraf #pakistan
Musharraf took control of Pakistan in a bloodless coup in 1999
February 5, 2023
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us