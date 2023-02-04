Erdogan rules out greenlighting Sweden's entry into NATO

Here on #Playback, we bring you up-to-date with the biggest stories of the week. Join us as we dive into events from around the world. This week, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ruled out support for Sweden, while backing Finland's bid to join NATO. Both countries had applied for membership, after Russia's war with Ukraine. And any new application has to be unanimously approved by the organisation's member nations, but Türkiye insists both countries must stop support for terror groups like the PKK before they can be considered for entry. Now to the US, and Tyre Nichols who died after being beaten by police last month, was laid to rest on Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee. Video of the 29-year-old being beaten by police, led to murder charges against five officers and, nation-wide demonstrations. And finally, in Ukraine, a fresh sanctions package against Russia has been announced on Friday, during a summit between the European Union and Ukrainian leaders in Kiev.