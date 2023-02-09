February 9, 2023
Medical teams working around the clock to treat earthquake survivors
We've been hearing of incredible survival stories haven't we, but these miracle cases need urgent medical care that isn't readily available in Hatay since several hospitals there were destroyed by the quakes. Our correspondent Claire Herriot is at Isdemir port, where ambulances are taking survivors to a navy ship that has been turned into a floating hospital
