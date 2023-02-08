Search and rescue efforts continue to find earthquake survivors

Search and rescue work is continuing across a vast swathe of southeastern Turkey and northern Syria in the wake of Monday’s two large earthquakes that struck ten hours apart with magnitudes of 7.7 and 7.6. The affected area stretches 110-thousand square kilometres. That’s approximately one-sixth of Turkiye, or the size of Bulgaria. The 435 aftershocks that followed have battered 10 cities. Turkish first responders have been hard at work, braving harsh weather conditions for the past 48-hours, as the search for more survivors continues. Sarah Morice reports on the rescue operations. #TurkiyeQuakes