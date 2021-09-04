WORLD
Thousands of protesters march in Germany for social justice, inclusion
The demonstrators called for a more united fight against racism in Germany, demanding more rights for refugees, a more generous asylum policy, lower rents and stronger efforts to fight global warming.
People attend a demonstration of the Alliance Indivisible with the motto "For an open and solidarity society" in Berlin, September 4, 2021. / AP
September 4, 2021

Thousands of activists have protested in Berlin for a more inclusive and progressive society, the German news agency dpa reported.

Over 350 organisations including Amnesty International, Fridays for Future, pro-women rights and refugee support groups had called for the march through the German capital three weeks before the country's national election on Sept 26.

The peaceful protesters called for a more united fight against racism in the country and demanded more rights for refugees, a more generous asylum policy, lower rents and stronger efforts to fight global warming.

READ MORE:German campaign to evacuate 20,000 Afghans picks up steam

The alliance of groups, called Unteilbar (Indivisible), said around 30,000 people had participated in the demonstrations but police estimated the number at about 10,000.

The protesters called for “social justice, human rights and consequent action against the climate crisis,” dpa reported.

Participants from all over the country joined the protests but their trips to Berlin were complicated by a national train strike.

READ MORE: Fears over repeat of 2015 refugee crisis reopens EU divide

SOURCE:AP
