Qatar envoy: Kabul airport reopens to receive aid, civilians to fly soon
Qatar's ambassador to Afghanistan says its technical team was able to repair and reopen Kabul airport to receive humanitarian aid, Al Jazeera reports, as economic crisis looms in Taliban-ruled country.
Taliban forces stand guard at the entrance gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport a day after US troop withdrawal in Kabul on August 31, 2021. / Reuters
September 4, 2021

Qatar's ambassador to Afghanistan has said a technical team was able to reopen Kabul airport to receive aid and that it would be prepared for civilian flights soon, Al Jazeera reported.

The runway at Kabul airport has been repaired in cooperation with authorities in Afghanistan, the ambassador said, according to the Doha-based broadcaster. 

The Qatari news channel also said two domestic flights were operated from Kabul to the cities of Mazar-i-Sharif and Kandahar. 

Key interlocutor with Taliban

On Wednesday, a Qatari foreign ministry official Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani arrived in Kabul to hold talks on forming an inclusive Afghan government and reopening of the Kabul airport.

Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Thursday the Gulf state was talking with the Taliban and working with Turkey for potential technical support to restart operations at the airport.

The Gulf state has emerged as a key interlocutor with the Taliban, having hosted the movement's political office since 2013. 

The Taliban negotiated the US military withdrawal and separate talks with the Afghan government in Qatar.

