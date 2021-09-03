WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia threatens to fine Apple, Google unless they remove Navalny app
The company's refusal to delete the opposition app created by Kremlin critic could be considered interference to the country's parliamentary elections later this month, Moscow says.
Russia threatens to fine Apple, Google unless they remove Navalny app
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution, in Moscow, Russia February 29, 2020. / Reuters
September 3, 2021

Russia said on Thursday the refusal by Google and Apple to remove jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's app ahead of elections could be seen as interference in the country's domestic affairs.

Parliamentary elections are scheduled for later this month, with nearly all vocal Kremlin critics including Navalny's allies barred from running.

Last month Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor demanded that Google and Apple remove Navalny's app from their stores. 

On Thursday, Roskomnadzor ramped up pressure on the Western tech giants saying they could be held criminally liable if they continue to refuse to comply with Russian law.

"Criminal liability is foreseen for organising as well as taking part in the work of extremist organisations banned in Russia," the media watchdog said in a statement.

A Russian court declared the jailed opposition politician's movement extremist this summer in a crackdown ahead of parliamentary elections later this month.

Failure to block the app "can be considered interference" in Russian elections and will lead to hefty fines, the statement warned.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said US tech giants ignoring requests by Russian authorities to delete "illegal content" had become "systemic".

"Such arrogant, selective behaviour and demonstrative disregard for multiple requests by authorised Russian structures regarding content recognised as extremist is becoming truly unacceptable," she told reporters.

Opposition leader Navalny has this year seen his organisations declared "extremist" and banned, while all his top aides have fled.

The media regulator has since barred dozens of websites linked to Navalny including his main website navalny.com. 

In a message from prison, Navalny has urged supporters to download an app that aims to help Russians to vote out candidates from the ruling United Russia party in the upcoming polls. The Kremlin critic's allies want to use the app to organise a tactical voting campaign.

The "Smart Voting" tactic has led the increasingly unpopular United Russia party to lose a number of seats in recent local elections.

"If something can be called 'interference in Russian elections', it is the attempts of Roskomnadzor to block the Smart Voting app," Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter. "Download them asap."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Face to badge: The new tools 'holding police accountable' in Los Angeles
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us