The Taliban has once again become the focus of intense scrutiny after their return to power in Afghanistan precipitated by the disastrous US withdrawal in August.

Interestingly, the Taliban have inspired not only ‘jihadist’ movements across the world, but also some white supremacist groups in the US, which is making American intelligence services nervous, according to CNN.

"These farmers and minimally trained men fought to take back their nation back from globohomo. They took back their government, installed their national religion as law, and executed dissenters ... “ said a message on the Proud Boy to Fascist Pipeline Telegram channel, according to SITE, a private American intelligence group, operating as a non-governmental organisation.

Globohomo is a derogatory term faschist groups use to describe globalists, who they think rule the world, as opposed to the national interests of individual nations. White supremacist groups, who appear to have connections with some political circles around former Donald Trump, are fierce opponents of globalism and its defenders.

“If white men in the west had the same courage as the Taliban, we would not be ruled by Jews currently," said another communication from the Proud Boy, SITE noted, symbolising the anti-semitic theme that runs common among fascist groups.

Neo-Nazi groups have been acting emboldened by the Taliban victory, which they see as a clear representation of a globalist defeat at the hands of an ill-equipped ragtag group.

They think that if a group like the Taliban can do this against the US, the leading globalist force, and its allies — operating under NATO, a globalist alliance — then, white supremacist groups could also do the same thing against pro-globalist forces at home. In a matter of days as the US began withdrawing from Afghanistan, Taliban forces were able to defeat Afghan security forces, who are numbered at least four times the armed group, according to most estimates.

"The fact that the Taliban at the end of the day could claim victory over such a world power is something that White supremacists are taking note of," said Joanna Mendelson, associate director of Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.

That kind of thinking concerns several US security agencies including the country’s Department of Homeland Security. John Cohen, who leads the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Intelligence and Analysis, sees grave dangers ahead for the US.

The Great Replacement

According to Cohen, white supremacists see the Taliban victory as both an accomplishment and a model that encourages them to launch a civil war against globalists and migrant communities in the US. Cohen thinks that for those groups, the concept of the Great Replacement plays a role in determining their political agenda.

Many white supremacist groups across Western countries subscribe to the ideological tirade of “The Great Replacement”, which was first promoted by Renaud Camus, a French writer, who is an influential figure among far-right groups. Some global terrorists like Brenton Tarrant, the perpetrator of New Zealand’s Christchurch attacks, were also inspired by Camus’s ideas.

According to the controversial theory, constant migration and waves of refugees from non-Western countries will eventually lead to a non-white population increase across Western countries, making white populations a minority and resulting in a loss of their control over those states.

As a result, white supremacist groups believe in defeating multiculturalism and defending ethnic nationalism, which excludes non-whites and non-Christians.

‘White shariah’

The Taliban victory has also had an unexpected impact on white supremacist movements and its intersection with religion.

Some Taliban measures regarding keeping women at home and homophobia garner adoration in far-right circles, helping them define their own ‘white shariah’, according to experts.

While it’s difficult to trace the origins of the term, it was apparently used by a former Marine blogger, who calls himself Sacco Vandal, a fitting moniker for a far-right personality.

Vandal thinks that women, particularly white women, have too many freedoms due to the power of feminist movements across the Western world, diminishing the role of men. Feminists inflict a blow on traditional American patriarchy whose weakening rings alarm bells for Western society, according to Vandal.

Without the “barbarity” of white men, Western societies could not survive, the former American soldier believes. As a result, the Taliban's repressive approach to women is something the West needs to sustain its society, according to Vandal's understanding. So Vandal introduced white shariah to reinvigorate the “extreme patriarchy” of the US.

"Whites did not conquer the entire Earth by being nice or civilized; Whites conquered the world by sailing into foreign lands and taking those lands by force," Vandal wrote.