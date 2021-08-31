TÜRKİYE
Turkey's Erdogan, UAE Crown Prince Al Nahyan discuss bilateral ties
Relations between the two countries and regional issues were discussed during the talks, according to a statement by the Turkish government.
The development came two weeks after Turkey's President Erdogan meeting with UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan. / AA
August 31, 2021

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan has spoken by phone with the UAE's de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to a statement from Turkey's Communications Directorate.

The development is seen as a fresh sign of improving ties between the two countries.

"Relations between the countries and regional issues were discussed in the talks," the statement said late on Monday.

It did not specify when the talks took place.

Improving relations

Erdogan had said two weeks ago after a rare meeting with a senior UAE official that the two countries had made progress in improving relations, which could lead to significant UAE investment in Turkey.

Ankara has moved to ease tensions with several Arab powers over the conflict in Libya, internal Gulf disputes and rival claims to Eastern Mediterranean waters.

Erdogan's talks two weeks ago were with UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and focused on economic cooperation.

The two countries, which backed rival sides in Libya's conflict. Turkey last year accused the UAE of bringing chaos to the Middle East through interventions in Libya and Yemen.

