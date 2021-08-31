WORLD
2 MIN READ
Taliban need to 'earn' legitimacy and support, says Blinken
Washington expects the Taliban to live up to its commitment regarding freedom for Afghans to travel freely, says US Secretary of State.
Taliban need to 'earn' legitimacy and support, says Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks following talks on the situation in Afghanistan, at the State Department in Washington, DC on August 30, 2021. / AFP
August 31, 2021

The United States expects the Taliban to live up to their commitments now that US troops have pulled out of Afghanistan, but any legitimacy or support will need to be "earned," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

America's top diplomat, speaking just hours after the final US evacuation flights left Kabul, said Washington has suspended its diplomatic presence in Kabul as of Monday and shifted its operations to Qatar.

READ MORE: American troops leave a war-torn Afghanistan behind

"Our troops have departed Afghanistan," Blinken said. "A new chapter of America's engagement with Afghanistan has begun.

"It's one in which we will lead with our diplomacy. The military mission is over; a new diplomatic mission has begun."

Blinken said the United States was committed to helping every American who wants to depart Afghanistan to leave the country.

He said a small number of US citizens remained in the country - "under 200" but likely closer to just 100 - and wanted to leave.

READ MORE: Will the Taliban go after Daesh-K in Afghanistan?

Blinken said the Taliban would need to live up to their commitments to provide freedom of travel, to respect the rights of women and minorities and to not allow the country to become a base for terrorism.

"Any legitimacy and any support will have to be earned," Blinken said.

READ MORE: Rockets fired at Kabul airport as US probes if air strike killed civilians

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Face to badge: The new tools 'holding police accountable' in Los Angeles
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us