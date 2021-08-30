WORLD
2 MIN READ
WHO flies in first medical supplies to Afghanistan since Taliban takeover
The World Health Organization has established an air bridge into the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif with the help of Pakistani authorities after warning on Friday that Afghanistan’s medical supplies would run out within days.
WHO flies in first medical supplies to Afghanistan since Taliban takeover
First plane carrying WHO medicines and health supplies landed in Afghanistan on 30 August 2021.
August 30, 2021

A plane carrying World Health Organization medicines and health supplies has landed in Afghanistan, the UN health agency said, the first shipment to get in since the country came under the control of the Taliban.

"After days of non-stop work to find a solution, I am very pleased to say that we have now been able to partially replenish stocks of health facilities in Afghanistan and ensure that – for now – WHO-supported health services can continue," Ahmed Al Mandhari, WHO regional director for the eastern Mediterranean, said in a statement.

The WHO had warned on Friday that medical supplies would run out within days in Afghanistan, announcing that it hoped to establish an air bridge into the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif by then with the help of Pakistani authorities.

READ MORE: UNHCR: Open borders, shared responsibility crucial in Afghan refugee crisis

The 12.5 tonnes of supplies that arrived on Monday consist of trauma kits and emergency health kits, enough to cover the basic health needs of more than 200,000 people as well as provide 3,500 surgical procedures and treat 6,500 trauma patients, the WHO said.

They will be delivered to 40 health facilities in 29 provinces across Afghanistan, it added.

The plane, which was provided by the government of Pakistan, flew from Dubai to Mazar-e-Sharif airport. It was the first of three flights planned with Pakistan International Airlines to fill urgent shortages in medicines and medical supplies in Afghanistan. 

READ MORE: ‘Hopeless, lost, furious’: Afghans react to the Taliban’s takeover

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Face to badge: The new tools 'holding police accountable' in Los Angeles
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us