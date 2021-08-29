Israeli planes have struck Hamas targets in Gaza hours after Israeli troops fired on Palestinian protesters along the border.

Strikes hit a location used by Hamas’ armed wing, Izz ad Din al Qassam Brigades and a farm, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter, citing witnesses.

Palestinian authorities did not comment on whether the strikes caused any casualties.

Israel said it targeted a training field and arms production facility belonging to Hamas in response to fire balloons sent to its territory from Gaza.

No reported casualties

There were no reports from the Gaza of any casualties caused by the Israeli strikes.

On Saturday evening, two wildfires broke out in the Eshkol region near the Palestinian enclave, Israeli firefighters said.

Protests erupted later in the day, with the Israeli army firing tear gas and stun grenades as Palestinians burned tyres on the border between Gaza and Israel, an AFP reporter said.

The health ministry in Gaza said 11 Palestinians had been hurt, three of them by live fire.

Earlier Saturday, Gazans laid to rest Omar Hassan Abu al Nile, 12, who died of his wounds a week after being shot by Israeli forces at border protests.

READ MORE: Israel and Qatar reach deal on sending aid to Gaza

Citing security threats, Israel keeps Gaza under a blockade, tightly restricting movement in and out of the territory that is home to 2 million Palestinians.

In 2018, Gazans began a protest movement demanding an end to Israel's blockade and the right for Palestinians to return to lands they fled or were expelled from when Israel was founded in 1948.

Israeli attacks in the Gaza and West Bank since May 10 have killed at least 289 people, including women and children, and left behind a trail of destruction.

In Gaza, a total of at least 256 Palestinians were killed, including 66 children, and more than 1,900 others injured.

Health centres, media offices, as well as schools were among the structures targeted during 11-days of constant bombardment.

The Israeli onslaught on Gaza came to a halt under an Egyptian-brokered truce, which took effect in the early hours of May 21.

READ MORE:Israel, Egypt discuss Gaza ceasefire, rebuilding plans